Buhari appoints Akwa as NDDC interim administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday appointed the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, as the commission’s interim administrator.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “NDDC gets interim administrator,” said President Buhari appointed the interim administrator because of the plethora of litigation and a restraining order against the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“He is Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

“Mr. Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“The development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”

The House of Representatives had earlier this year probed the IMC for alleged misappropriation of N40billion.

During one of the House ad hoc committee’s sitting in July, the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, slumped and passed out when he was asked by the lawmakers to explain how the fund was expended by the committee.

