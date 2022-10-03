Buhari appoints Aminu Umar-Sadiq as NSIA MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Aminu Umar-Sadiq as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

He will replace Uche Orji, whose tenure expired on September 30.

Orji was appointed as NSIA managing director by former President Goodluck Jonathan on October 2, 2012.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday night, said the president also Kolawole Owodunni and Bisi Makoju as executive directors in the agency.

Until his appointment, Umar-Sadiq was an executive director and head of infrastructure at NSIA.

He obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Engineering Sciences from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

He had also attended several advanced management programmes for senior management executives within and outside the country.

