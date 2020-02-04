Buhari appoints Amokachi as Nigeria’s soccer ambassador

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appointed former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team that won gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, United States.

He was also a prominent member of the Super Eagles team that qualified Nigeria for its first FIFA World in 1994. He featured prominently in the team that reached the tournament second round, scoring two goals in the process.

He also won the English FA Cup with Everton in 1995.

After retirement from the beautiful game, the Kaduna-born player managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

The statement read: “As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role –Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents and be part of processes to revive the country’s football development.

“He will also serve as a mentor to young sports men and women.”

