Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Dauda Biu as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

This followed the retirement of the Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the development when he handed over to Biu at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

He said the appointment took effect from July 24 and wished him a successful tenure in office.

Before his appointment, Biu was the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts at the FRSC headquarters.

He joined the FRSC in 1988 and had worked across several formations in the agency.

