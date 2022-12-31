Buhari appoints Biu as FRSC Corps Marshall

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the substantive Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Biu had been serving as FRSC’s Acting Corps Marshal following the retirement of the erstwhile Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, in July.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said: “The landmark appointment by his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, makes the new Corps Marshal, the second career staff to be appointed in that capacity after Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi the erstwhile Corps Marshal.

“Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu was born in Zaria, Kaduna State. The seasoned road safety professional hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

“He joined the services of the Federal Road Safety Corps in 1988 and rose through hard work, dedication, and commitment to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal and has held several positions of authority too numerous to mention. These include the position of Acting Corps Marshal, Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of the Finance and Accounts Department at the National Headquarters Abuja, among others.

“The Corps Marshal holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.”

