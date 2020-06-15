Buhari appoints Eweluka as NBET MD

President Muhamadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Mr. Nnaemeka Eweluka as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET).

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, confirmed Eweluka’s appointment in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Aaron Artimas.

He said the appointment was a continuation of the reorganization and realignments in the power sector.

Eweluka succeeds Mrs. Marilyn Amobi, as the substantive managing director of NBET.

The former managing director, according to the minister’s aide, is expected to handover to the new helmsman and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Again, Buhari overrides minister, reinstates sacked NBET MD

He said that before the appointment of Eweluka as the Managing Director, he was the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

Artimas said: “Eweluka, a lawyer, came to this position with over 20 years’ experience, spanning private practice, academics and the power sector.

“He is a specialist on privatization and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions