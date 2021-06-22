Buhari appoints ex-CDS, Olonisakin as Nigeria’s ambassador to Cameroon

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (retd); as Nigeria’s Head of Mission to Cameroon.

The Information Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night in Abuja, said the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was appointed the country’s ambassador to the Benin Republic.

According to the statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, presented letters of credence to the ex-service chiefs at a brief ceremony in Abuja.

The duo were among the four service chiefs removed by President Buhari in February.

Others were the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ette Ibas (retd); and the ex-Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd).

The President later nominated the ex-service chiefs as non-career ambassadors.

The statement read: “The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama today, June 22, 2021, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (retd.), and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Retd.).

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs during the brief ceremony congratulated the immediate-past service chiefs on their appointment by Mr. President and called on them to deploy their wealth of experience to promote Nigeria’s interest during their tour of duty in countries of accreditation.”

