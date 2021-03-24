Buhari appoints ex-minister as NHRC chairman | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Salamatu Suleiman as chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The appointee, Mrs Suleiman was a minister of women affairs and also minister of state for foreign affairs in the administration of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

The appointment which awaits the confirmation of the Senate was read out in a letter from the country’s president by the chamber’s President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday. Mr Lawan said the appointment is pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rigthts Commission Act as amended.

The president also appointed 14 other members of the board of the NHRC which include Beatrice Jedy-Agba, Umar Salisu, Dafe Adesida, Joseph Mmamel, and Ahmad Fingilla, Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda, Abubakar Muhammed, Femi Okeowo and Sunny Daniel.

Others are Agabaidu Jideani,Nella Andem-Rabana, Azubuike Nwakwenta, Jamila Isah, CDD director, Hassan Idayat and former chairman Anthony Ojukwu as secretary.

