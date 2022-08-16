News
Buhari appoints ex-Navy officer as pioneer counter-terrorism chief
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rear Admiral Yaminu Ehinomen Musa (retd) as the pioneer Coordinator of the National Counter- Terrorism Centre (NCTC).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.
The statement read: “The NCTC is established in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) as the coordinating body for the harmonization of all counter-terrorism and terrorism financing efforts in the country.
“The NCTC is equally charged with the coordination of counter terrorism policies, strategies, plans and support in the performance of the functions of the National Security Adviser (NSA), as provided in the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.
READ ALSO: Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
“Before his appointment, Rear Admiral Musa had been the Director of the Counter-Terrorism Directorate in the ONSA since 2017. He was responsible for the review of the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), and the creation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), which President Buhari signed into law in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
“Additionally, the retired senior Naval officer served as the Nigerian representative at the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) for the last three years.
“His appointment is to take effect immediately and to run for an initial term of five years.”
