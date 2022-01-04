Buhari appoints ex-World Bank consultant, Doyin Salami as special adviser. What you should know

Former World Bank consultant and economist, Doyin Salami, has been appointed as Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP), Muhammadu Buhari.

Salami, who currently heads the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), will oversee domestic economic issues and International development, and provide appropriate policy responses.

Part of his duties to President Buhari includes monitoring trends within and outside Nigeria, a statement released on Monday, by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated.

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends”

As well as “develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.”

What you need to know about Doyin Salami

Prior to Salami’s CEAP appoint, he was first brought into the presidency by late President Yar-Adua, serving as a member of FG’s Economic Management Team.

The former lecturer at University of Lagos, is the founder of Edward Kingston Associates, which later merged with Soft skills to form Kainos Edge in 2014.

He had worked as a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria‘s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for seven years, completing two terms, before retiring in 2017.

The economist is also the Senior Fellow/Associate Professor at the Lagos Business School (LBS) of Pan-Atlantic University.

Salami’s consulting work spans across Coca-Cola Nigeria, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), amongst others.

