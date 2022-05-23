Buhari appoints first female DG for NISER

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Antonia Simbine as the Director-General of National Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER).

With this development, Simbine becomes NISER’s first female director-general.

She succeeds Folarin Gbadebo-Smith, whose tenure expires on May 31 as head of the apex socio-economic policy research think-tank.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, who confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the appointment would take effect on June 1.

The statement read: “For five years until 2020, Simbine was a National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representing the North-Central geopolitical zone and in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Plateau and Niger States.

“The professor of political science and international relations brings to her new role a track record of experience and distinguished work in human development research.

“She was awarded a Fellow of the British Chevening Scholarship award for her PhD programme at Leeds University, the United Kingdom.



”Simbine served in the National Youth Service programme at NISER after her first degree in Public Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“She became a research professor and Director of the Social and Governance Policy Research Department at NISER in 2010.

”Her work and various publications are on politics and elections, gender issues, especially women’s education and political participation; international relations/peacekeeping, conflict resolution and good governance.

”In 2013, Simbine was appointed a Faculty Member and Reviewer for the New York-based Next Generation Social Sciences in Africa Fellowship Programme of the Social Science Research Council.

“She has also worked with the Swedish-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) on Democracy Assessment in Nigeria.”

