Buhari appoints Garzali Abubakar as head of agricultural development fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Garzali Abubakar as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the president also approved the appointment of Mrs. Aduke Bamidele Hussain as chairman of the organisation’s board.

Other members of the board are – Dr. Hussaini Mohammed (North-Central), Mohammed Umar (North-West), Abdulsalam Yahaya Ahmed (North-East), Mrs. Stella Uzokwe (South-East), Stephen Ikata (South-South and Olufunmilayo Faloye (South-West).

