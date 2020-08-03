Buhari appoints Isaac Azi as chairman Investments and Securities Tribunal

Barrister Amos Isaac Azi has been appointed as the Chairman/Cheif Executive Officer of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before this appointment on Monday, Azi was a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A statement from the IST said: “his appointment is for an initial period of Five (5) years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007. The appointment is with effect from 17th July, 2020.”

In a similarly development, President Buhari has approved the reappointment of Barr. Nosa Osemwengie as full time member of the Investments and Securities Tribunal, for a second and final term of Four (4) years.

His appointment is said to be in accordance with the provisions of Section 277 (2) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.

The appointments are with effect from 1st August, 2020.

