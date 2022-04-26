Buhari appoints Jaji as new Controller-General of Federal Fire Service

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abdulganiyu Jaji as the new Controller- General of the Federal Fire Service.

The Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB), Mrs. Aisha Rufai, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the appointment took effect from April 22.

Jaji, who was the Deputy Controller General in charge of Administration and Supplies, replaced Samson Karebo who served as the agency’s Acting Controller-General.

Karebo was appointed the acting Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service following the retirement of the former Controller-General, Ibrahim Liman, earlier this year.



READ ALSO: Reps vote against bill to arm Federal Fire Service

The statement read: “Jaji has held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the Federal Fire Service in 1999.

“He was born on the 13th August 1965 to the family of Alh. Umar Olola Jaji in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“He holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained in 1999 and he is married with children.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now