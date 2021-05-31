Buhari appoints Kingibe as Special Envoy on Lake Chad Basin | Ripples Nigeria

News
Buhari appoints Kingibe as Special Envoy on Lake Chad Basin
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Amb. Babagana Kingibe as his Special Envoy on the Lake Chad Basin Region.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the appointment of a special envoy by the President was in consonance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission member countries held in Chad on May 25.
In his new role as the, Kingibe will among others monitor development in Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region by aiding reconciliation and seamless progress toward the return to democratic rule at the end of the current Transitional Council Rule.
He will also collaborate with member countries and partners in the region with a similar initiative to restore stability, promote peace and security.
The statement read: “Amb. Kingibe will also promote other initiatives ancillary to the restoration of peace in Chad, the North-East of Nigeria, and the Lake Chad Basin Region.
“President Buhari had by the appointment demonstrated the determination of Nigeria to lead regional security efforts that will stabilize the Lake Chad Basin Region, bring peace to Chad and ultimately eliminate the Boko Haram Insurgency in the North-East Nigeria.”
