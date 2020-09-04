Buhari appoints Mairiga as executive secretary of loans board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Mairiga as the Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB).

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According Yemi-Esan, Mairiga’s appointment took effect from July 24 on an initial four-year term.

She advised the new executive secretary to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to bear in the management of the board.

