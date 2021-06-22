Buhari appoints Malami, others in dialogue with Twitter over suspension

In order to resolve the impasse between the Nigerian Government and Twitter, President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the institution of a high-powered team to dialogue with the social media giant over the suspension of its services from Nigerian cyberspace.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday, who also doubles as the chair of the team.

The federal government’s team comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo as well as other government agencies.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Twitter suspension has cut off an estimated 40 million users.

The ban, while celebrated by some, has caused a global outcry over freedom of expression.

Read also: Buhari appoints ex-Cross River commissioner as EFCC secretary

Social media companies wishing to operate in Nigeria must register as a local entity and be licensed, the country’s information minister, Lai Mohammed, had stated during the pronouncement of the ban.

“We are insisting that for you to operate in Nigeria you must first be a Nigerian company and be licensed by the broadcasting commission,” Mohammed said, referring to social media firms.

Authorities alleged that the platform was being used to destabilize the country by spreading disinformation.

“Twitter has consistently made its platform available to those who are threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence; that is the reason for suspending their operations in Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions