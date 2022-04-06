Buhari appoints Mohammed Abdullahi as Minister of Environment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appointed Mohammed Abdullahi as the Minister of Environment.

Before his new appointment, Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

He said the appointment took immediate effect.

The statement read: “The President hopes that he (Abdullahi) will bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.”

