Buhari appoints Ndiomu as Interim Administrator of Amnesty Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ndiomu hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned 2nd Lt. in 1983.

He held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.

Ndiomu, a trained lawyer, is an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Harvard Kennedy School, and George C Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among others.

