Buhari appoints new Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of one Aliyu Musa as his Chief Personal Security Officer.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Musa, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, had resumed duty.

The new security officer, who is from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, hails from Niger State.

He replaced Abdulkarim Dauda who has been redeployed from the State House in the wake of the shooting incident that involved security aides attached to the President’s wife, Aisha, earlier this month.

Shehu said: “Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police, Abdulkarim Dauda.”

