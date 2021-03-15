Buhari appoints new chiefs for NiMET, NCAT, re-appoints AIB CEO | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved new appointments in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.

The Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the development was in line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap.

According to him, President Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

He replaced Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi.

Prof. Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology) with a membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Nigeria (REEN).

Until his appointment, Matazu was the General Manager, Meteorological Research in NiMET.

The President also approved the appointment of Capt. Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Captain Mahmud holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

Until his appointment, he served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air, and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.

In a similar development, Buhari also approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

While all the appointments are with immediate effect, Odaudu noted that the reorganisation was a continuous exercise that would involve other management staff of all agencies under the ministry.

