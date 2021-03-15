Buhari appoints new chiefs for NiMET, NCAT, re-appoints AIB CEO | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari appoints new chiefs for NiMET, NCAT, re-appoints AIB CEO
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved new appointments in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.
The Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the development was in line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap.
According to him, President Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET).
He replaced Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi.
Prof. Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology) with a membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Nigeria (REEN).
Until his appointment, Matazu was the General Manager, Meteorological Research in NiMET.
The President also approved the appointment of Capt. Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.
READ ALSO: NAMA, AIB, NIMET bosses booted out
Captain Mahmud holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.
Until his appointment, he served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air, and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.
In a similar development, Buhari also approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).
While all the appointments are with immediate effect, Odaudu noted that the reorganisation was a continuous exercise that would involve other management staff of all agencies under the ministry.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...
Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second-fastest hat-trick in his career to help Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the Serie A on...
EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs
Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday....
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...