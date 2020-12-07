Buhari appoints new MD for NDIC, reappoints AMCON chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Bello Hassan as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also appointed Mr. Mustapha Ibrahim as Executive Director of the corporation.

Buhari reappointed Mr. Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director as Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for another term of five years.

The duo of Eberechukwu Uneze and Aminu Ismail were appointed as Executive Directors of the agency.

Shehu said President Buhari had forwarded the nominees’ names to the Senate for confirmation.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr. Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director and Mr. Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr. Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria for the final term of five years.

“This was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominees by the Upper Chamber in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.

“Similarly, in another letter to the President of the Senate in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2010, President Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the nominations of Mr. Bello Hassan as the Managing Director, and Mr. Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as Executive Director of the corporation.

“The two nominees are to succeed Mr. Umaru Ibrahim and Prince Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on December 8, 2020, as Managing Director and Executive Director (Operations) respectively.

“Meanwhile, Hon. Omolola Abiola Edewor, is to continue as Executive Director (Corporate Services) in the NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.”

