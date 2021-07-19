Buhari appoints new registrar for NECO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as the substantive Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examination Council (NECO).

Wushishi replaces Prof. Godswill Obioma who died on May 31.

The NECO’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, who confirmed this development in a statement on Monday, said the new registrar’s appointment took effect from July 12.

