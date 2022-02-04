Buhari appoints Olatunji as pioneer CEO of data protection agency

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Vincent Olatunji as the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the newly established Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

The bureau was established by the Federal Government in a bid to ensure better protection of data and privacy in Nigeria.

The spokesperson for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Uwa Suleiman, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Until his appointment, Olatunji was the Director of the Government Development and Regulations Department at National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The statement read: “The successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the datafication of our society.

“This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

