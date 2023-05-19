News
Buhari appoints Oluwatoyin Madein as Nigeria’s substantive Accountant-General
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation.
She will replace Ahmed Idris who is standing trial for alleged N80 billion fraud during his tenure as the AGF.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Communication in her office, Mohammed Ahmed.
She said Madein’s appointment followed the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the position.
“The appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18. The new appointee is to resume immediately,” the HOCSF added.
