Buhari appoints permanent secretaries, solicitor-general

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, confirmed the development in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the HOCSF, Mohammed Abdullahi, on Friday in Abuja.

The President has also approved the appointment of Jedy-Agba Ejodamen as the new Solicitor-General of the Federation.

The new permanent secretaries are – Mary Ogbe (Benue), Shehu Ibrahim (Jigawa) and Daju Shangti (Plateau).

“A date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees would be announced in due course,” Yemi-Esan stated.

