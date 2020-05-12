Buhari appoints Prof Gambari as Chief of Staff to replace Abba Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his Chief of Staff.
Prof. Gambari replaces Buhari’s former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who died of complications from the COVID-19 disease.
Details later…
