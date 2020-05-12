Latest Politics

Buhari appoints Prof Gambari as Chief of Staff to replace Abba Kyari

May 12, 2020
Buhari appoints Prof Gambari as Chief of Staff to replace Abba Kyari
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his Chief of Staff.

Prof. Gambari replaces Buhari’s former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who died of complications from the COVID-19 disease.

Details later…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!