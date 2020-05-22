Buhari appoints Prof Usman as UBEC governing board chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Adamu Kyuka Usman as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

A letter dated May 15, 2020, and signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said Usman’s appointment took effect from May 14.

The appointment was for an initial period of four years.

Until his new appointment, Usman was a lecturer in the Commercial Law Department at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The letter read: “I write to convey to you the approval of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, of your appointment as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) with effect from May 14, 2020.

“The appointment is for a tenure of four years in the first instance and may be renewed for a further four years upon satisfactory performance.

“The condition of service and remunerations of the appointment is guided by the Public Service Rules and Extant Circulars.

“Please, accept my congratulations and sincere wishes for a successful tenure.”

