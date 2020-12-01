Buhari appoints Sulaiman-Ibrahim as new NAPTIP chief

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of Mrs. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim replaced Mrs. Julie Okah-Donli as NAPTIP chief.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“A holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Mrs. Sulaiman-Ibrahim, hails from Nasarawa State.

“Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.”

NAPTIP was established by the Federal Government in 2003 to combat human trafficking and other human rights violations.

It is one of the agencies under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Okah-Donli, who led NAPTIP for three years, was appointed the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons last month.

