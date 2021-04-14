Buhari appoints wife's biographer, others as heads of education agencies | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Buhari appoints wife’s biographer, others as heads of education agencies
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new heads for key agencies in the education sector.
The Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the President approved the appointment of Prof. John Enaohwo as Chairman, governing council of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and Prof. Abdullahi Abba as the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.
The President also appointed Mrs. Hajo Sani as the Ambassador and Nigeria’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
Sani’s appointment came just a few days after the launch of a book she authored on the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari.
The statement read: “President Buhari appointed Prof. Idris Bugaje as the Executive Secretary, National Board For Technical Education (NBTE), Kaduna, Dr. Benjamin Abakpa as the Executive Secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Abuja and Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, as the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).
READ ALSO: Why we suspended protest against Buhari in London —Omokri
“Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad was appointed as Director, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno, and Mrs. Hajo Sani as the Ambassador and Nigeria’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
“The appointments took effect from March 16,” the statement added.
