Buhari appoints Yakubu Pam as Executive Secretary of Christian Pilgrims Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday approved the appointment of Rev. Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Buhari sacks Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission secretary

Until his appointment, Pam was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He hails from Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State and holds a first degree in Christian Education.

Join the conversation

Opinions