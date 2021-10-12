Buhari appoints Yakusak as export promotion council’s chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Yakusak’s appointment was for an initial term of four years.

The statement read: “The appointment is with effect from November 27, 2021.”

Until his appointment, Yakusak, who holds a Ph.D. in commercial law from Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director of Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

