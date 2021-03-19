Buhari appoints Zacch as Sugar Devt Council boss | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adedeji Zacch as the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council.

Mr Zacch was appointed in accordance with the provision of Section 5 (1) of the National Sugar Development council (Establishment Act, 1993), the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Bassey said the appointment took effect from March 10, 2021.

According to the statement, “Mr. Adedeji Zacch holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management and Accounting and Master’s Degree in Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, as well as an Executive Certificate in Economic Development from Harvard, Kennedy School of Government, Boston, USA with 15-year experience as a Chartered Accountant.

“Until the appointment, he had served as Corporate Affairs Manager (West Africa) at the Procter and Gamble Company, Lagos and Commissioner for Finance, Oyo State from 2011-2015,” the statement said.

“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.”

