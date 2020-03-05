Buhari approves acting president for Appeal Court

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban Mensem as the acting president of the Court of Appeal.

The appointment is for an initial period of three (3) months, which took effect from March 6, 2020, when the incumbent president of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa (CFR) would statutorily retire from service.

This was contained in a statement Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity, released on Thursday.

READ ALSO: NCDC boss reveals why he went to China, says Nigerians should be proud of him

He said Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior judge of the Court of Appeal, “will be acting pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the president of the Court of Appeal may be made by the President subject to the confirmation of the Senate.”

He added, “The President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem, followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

Join the conversation

Opinions