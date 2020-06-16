Latest Politics Top Stories

Buhari approves appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries

June 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yem-Esan, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director of Communication in her office, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, in Abuja.

The new permanent secretaries are – Mr. Akinlade Oluwatoyin (Kogi), Malam Alkali Nura (Kano), Mr. Anyanwutaku Ifeoma (Anambra), Mr. Ardo Kumo (Gombe), Mr. Belgore Lamido (Kwara) and Mr. Ekpa Akpabio (Cross River).

Others are Malam Hussaini Babangida (Jigawa), Malam Mahmuda Mamman (Yobe), Mr. Meribole Kwukuemeka (Abia), Malam Mohammed Ganda (Sokoto), Mr. Tarfa Peter (Adamawa) and Mr. Udoh Omokunmi (Oyo).

Yemi-Esan said a date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries would be announced in due course.

