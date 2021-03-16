Buhari approves appointment of Executive Directors for AfDB, IsDB | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari approves appointment of Executive Directors for AfDB, IsDB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Nigeria’s Executive Director at the African Development Bank (AfDB).
Oyetunde replaced Dr. Bright Okogu whose tenure ends on May 15.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said President Buhari also approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The statement read: “Before the appointment, Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President.
“He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.
READ ALSO: AfDB approves $1.3m grant to boost women’s access to loans, micro-insurance
He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.
“The position of the Executive Director in AfDB is strategic as it affords Nigeria the opportunity to be in the forefront when key policy decisions are taken regarding the African region.
“Reacting to the appointment, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, thanked President Buhari for considering Dr. Oyetunde for the exalted position.
“President Buhari also approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
“Dr. Dutse is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He has enormously interacted with development partners and international financial institutions during his tenure as Permanent Secretary. He is quite familiar with the modus operandi of multilateral institutions such as IsDB and he is well respected in those institutions.”
