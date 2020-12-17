Buhari approves establishment of 10 additional national parks in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of 10 additional national parks in Nigeria.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the development brought the number of national parks in the country to 17.

Some of the national parks in Nigeria are the Kainji Lake National Park in Niger State, the Gashaka Gumti National Park located between Adamawa and Taraba States, the Old Oyo National Park in Oyo State and the Yankari Games Reserve in Bauchi.

The minister said an executive bill would be sent to the National Assembly on the development in the coming days.

He said: “The president has graciously approved the establishment of 10 additional national parks bringing the total number of the national parks in the country to 17.

READ ALSO: FEC approves establishment of Nigerian Youth Investment Fund

“To give credence and legal backing to this worthy cause, an executive bill will soon be presented to the National Assembly for further necessary action.

“The creation of additional national parks in Nigeria has become imperative in view of the prevailing effects of climate change across the globe.

“This action is geared towards the United Nations policy of placing 25 percent of its member countries’ landmass under permanent vegetation cover for carbon sequestration to mitigate the effects of climate change and ameliorate other ecological challenges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions