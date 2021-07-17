Buhari approves establishment of agricultural institute in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute Nasarawa State.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this during the commissioning of Lafia City Mall, a subsidiary of Wave Mart Group of Companies.

He said the institute would be located in Lafia as part of ongoing efforts to industrialise the state.

The governor said: “We are ready here in Lafia. Lafia is attracting a lot in the area of agriculture industrialization. I am very happy.

“In fact I woke up this morning extremely happy because last night I receive the approval from Mr. President for the setting up of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute right here in Lafia.

“I want to use this opportunity to extend my greatest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari. Just a few weeks ago, we realized that there are going to be about three or four institutes that will be established in the state capital.

“I now wrote for the establishment of the institute in the state and just yesterday (Friday), Mr. President approved it and we are going to establish that institute right here in Lafia.”

Sule also revealed that the state government had signed an agreement with Gurku-Kabusu community in Karu local government area of the state for the commencement of an industrial zone on 13,000 hectares of land in the area.

He said the choice of the area was due to its close proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

