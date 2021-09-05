Buhari approves establishment of farm estates in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of integrated farm estates across the country’s 108 senatorial districts.

The Executive Secretary of National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President at the weekend in Abuja.

He urged state governors to key into the President’s desire to make land available for the establishment of farm estates in the country.

Ikonne said the Kogi and Kogi State governments had donated 700 hectares and 100 hectares of land respectively for the establishment of farm estates in the two states.

The NALDA chief said: “What you see is that agriculture is one of Mr. President’s heartbeat projects, and he wants to see that we achieve food security in the country. NALDA is purely under the supervision of Mr. President and that is why you can see the progress that we are making.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves establishment of agricultural institute in Nasarawa

“I believe that the commissioning of the Daura Integrated Farm Estate in Katsina State which has the capacity to take in 1500 young farmers is a stepping stone or an eye-opener for Nigerians to appreciate Mr. President’s commitment to the attainment of food security in the country.

“Now, we didn’t stop at the Daura project as we speak, the Integrated Farm Estate in Borno is 75 percent completed and we are also doing in 40 locations, fish villages to engage women to take in those people who are coming, the Internally Displaced people (IDPs), in order to get them reintegrated and get them engaged. This initiative will provide job opportunities for them.

“As Mr. President is striving towards achieving food security, the same time creating of job opportunities for Nigerians is on the front burner and that is what we are achieving, or doing using the NALDA platform.”

Join the conversation

Opinions