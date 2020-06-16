Buhari approves joint military, police operations against bandits in North West

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a joint military and police operation against bandits in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president, according to the statement, reassured Nigerians that the nation’s armed forces were fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism.

He promised that surveillance would be improved, with more night vision aircrafts already deployed under Operation Accord.

The operation was launched three weeks ago.

The president, therefore, called for more patience as “the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens”

He said: “Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges.”

President Buhari appealed to the people of Katsina State to be patient and supportive of the ongoing military operations in the state and sympathized with those who were bereaved, injured, and had lost properties to the hoodlums.

