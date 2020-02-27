Buhari approves monitoring committee for NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the composition of a monitoring committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The development was In line with the provisions of Part V1, Section 21 of NDDC Establishment Act.

A statement released by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, listed members if the committee to include the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as chairman, Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, member, and Olusola Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, member.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court fines Babalola, Olanipekun N60m for filing ‘vexatious applications’ on Bayelsa ruling

Other members are; Mr Shamsuddin Bello, representing office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Charles Ikeah, representative of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Atanda Kolawole Musiliu, representing Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ms Aisha Umar, representing Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr M.K Mohammed, representing Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Dr Dorothy Nwodo, representing the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, while Mr Alfred Abah, a Director in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, is Member/Secretary.

Join the conversation

Opinions