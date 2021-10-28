Politics
Buhari approves N21bn for construction of 14-bed presidential clinic
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction and equipping of a 14-bed space Presidential Clinic at the State House, Abuja, at a cost of N21billion.
The Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijjani, disclosed this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs to present the 2022 budget proposal for the seat of power.
He said Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will handle the project.
According to him, the construction giant was picked to handle the project because it built the State House and had been maintaining the facility since 1990.
Tijjani said work on the clinic would start on November 1.
READ ALSO: RipplesMetrics: Presidential Clinic gulps N11.21bn in seven years, yet overlooked
He said: “The project was conceived in 2012 by the previous administration and the brief was processed.
“It was estimated to cost about N21billion and the facility contains 14-bed space with a total area of 2, 700 square meters, there will be underground and first floor.
“Most of the preliminary works had been concluded. Mr. President has approved the project. We have gone to the Bureau of Public Procurement to get a Certificate of No Objection.”
“Julius Berger Nigeria Plc was considered for the project because the company has done a great job, and it was considered for security reasons.”
