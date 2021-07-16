News
Buhari approves N6.25bn for establishment of ranching in Katsina
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N6.25 billion for the establishment of ranching in Katsina State.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday night Abuja, said the development was confirmed by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.
The governor, who spoke at the commissioning of the Zobe Regional Water scheme on Thursday, thanked President Buhari for consistently driving people-oriented projects in the country.
He said, “Mr. President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development in Katsina State. N5 billion out of this amount is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see an advertisement calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction.”
