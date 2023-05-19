Buhari approves new governing board of sports institute

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a new Governing Board of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) following the expiration of the outgoing board’s tenure.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mohammed Manga, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the board would provide governance and policy direction for the institute.

The board is headed by Danladi Ibrahim while Mr. Awogbade Gbadebo will serve as secretary.

Other members of the board are – Major-Gen. Okpeh Wilson-Ali, Hafiz Inuwa, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Lawrence Babatunde-Aremu, Dr. Fatima Kabir-Umar, and Boniface Odum.

The rest are – Salisu Manman-Aliyu, Gregory Itohoh, Prof. O. A. Moronkola, Commodore Nesiama Omatseye, and Kunle Solaja.

