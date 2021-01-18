Buhari approves nomination of Abubakar Fikpo as acting DG of employment agency

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.

A statement by Garba Shehu,

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday, said that Buhari formally conveyed his approval of the nomination to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

According to the statement, Fikpo would served in acting capacity “pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.”

Buhari had last month relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment and directed the minister to nominate an acting DG to superintend over the agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.

