Buhari approves Oyo-Ita’s retirement, appoints Esan as substantive HoS

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The President immediately appointed Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, announced this in a statement on Friday night.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February, 2020.

“In approving the retirement, President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the ongoing investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. He thanked her for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavors.

“In a related development, President Buhari in the exercise of the powers vested in him by Section 171 (2) (b); and in compliance with Sub-Sections (3) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Folasade. O. Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with effect from Friday, 28th February, 2020. Until her new appointment, she was the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, a position she assumed since 18th September, 2019.

“Dr. (Mrs.) Yemi-Esan, a Dental Surgeon, was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has at various times, served in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Petroleum Resources.

“The President charged the new Head of Service to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position so that the government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined. He also urged her to make the stabilization of the Federal Civil Service topmost on her agenda.”

Oyo-Ita was suspended on September 18 last year over alleged involvement in the award of contracts in her office.

