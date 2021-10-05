Buhari approves payment of N75,000 stipend to students of education in varsities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of N75,000 stipend per semester for undergraduate students of education at public universities across the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during the World Teachers’ Day celebration held on Tuesday at Eagle Square, Abuja.

He said the President also approved the payment of N50,000 stipend for students in Colleges of Education across the country.

The minister added that the development was one of the promises the President made to Nigeria on the development of education last year.

This, according to him, was aimed at encouraging people to take up the teaching profession and encourage excellent service delivery in learning facilities.

Adamu said: “Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while National Certificate of Education (NCE) students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.”

He revealed that efforts were in place to grant automatic employment to students after graduation.

The minister added: “The Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”

