Buhari approves Police Academy in Kano as degree-awarding institution

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree-awarding institution.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Police Academy Bill was one of two bills Buhari signed at the State House in Abuja.

The bills were passed recently by the National Assembly.

The Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021 establishes and provides a legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.

The Academy will be headed by a Commandant, not below the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, and appointed by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police as stipulated in Section 8 of the Act.

The statement read: “Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar El-Yakub, was at the State House for the signing of the bills into law, as well as the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022, the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022, the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 and the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022.”

