Buhari approves process for appointment of new permanent secretaries | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a memo made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, the new permanent secretaries will fill vacancies of those retiring this year from Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos, and Nasarawa States.

She said only officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who had attained the position of substantive Director on Grade Level 17 by January 1, 2019, are qualified to apply for the positions.

Yemi-Esan said: “Those who are not retiring from service earlier than December 31, 2022 are eligible to participate. Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise.”

“Brief on each of the directors should be produced in Microsoft word, which should be submitted in both 20 hard copies and soft copies via email to ohcsfemd@gov.ng and also in a flash drive with evidence of State of Origin, not acquired by marriage in the case of female directors.

“The required documents are expected to reach the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on or before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30.

“Selection process will require written examination, ICT proficiency test, Microsoft word, Excel and PowerPoint and interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.”

