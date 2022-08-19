News
Buhari approves redeployment of nine permanent secretaries
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-deployment of nine Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.
The Deputy Director of Communications, office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Mohammed Ahmed, disclosed this in a circular on Friday in Abuja.
According to him, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan was deployed from the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Police Affairs while Nebeolisa Anako was moved from the Ministry of Power to Budget and National Planning.
He said: “Mr. Temitope Fashedemi was redeployed from the Ministry of Police Affairs to the Ministry of Power and Dr. Emmanuel Meribole from the office of the HOCSF to the Ministry of Aviation.
READ ALSO: Buhari orders military to fish out, eliminate terrorists in Nigeria
“Others are – Dr. Adaora Anyanwutaku from Ministry of Information and Culture to the Police Service Commission, Mr. Aliyu Shehu from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mr. Udo Ekanem (new appointment) to the Service Policies and Strategies Office in the Office of HOCSF.
“The rest are – Mrs. Jafiya Shehu on (new appointment) to the Ministry of Information and Culture and Mr. Faruk Yabo (new appointment) to the Special Duties Office, Office of the HOCSF.
“Accordingly, the handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday, August 26 except for the Federal Ministry of Finance (Budget and National Planning Arm), which should be carried out as stipulated above.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...