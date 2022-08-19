Buhari approves redeployment of nine permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-deployment of nine Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Deputy Director of Communications, office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Mohammed Ahmed, disclosed this in a circular on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan was deployed from the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Police Affairs while Nebeolisa Anako was moved from the Ministry of Power to Budget and National Planning.

He said: “Mr. Temitope Fashedemi was redeployed from the Ministry of Police Affairs to the Ministry of Power and Dr. Emmanuel Meribole from the office of the HOCSF to the Ministry of Aviation.

READ ALSO: Buhari orders military to fish out, eliminate terrorists in Nigeria

“Others are – Dr. Adaora Anyanwutaku from Ministry of Information and Culture to the Police Service Commission, Mr. Aliyu Shehu from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mr. Udo Ekanem (new appointment) to the Service Policies and Strategies Office in the Office of HOCSF.

“The rest are – Mrs. Jafiya Shehu on (new appointment) to the Ministry of Information and Culture and Mr. Faruk Yabo (new appointment) to the Special Duties Office, Office of the HOCSF.

“Accordingly, the handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday, August 26 except for the Federal Ministry of Finance (Budget and National Planning Arm), which should be carried out as stipulated above.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now